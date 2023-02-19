Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRIP. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tripadvisor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.0 %

TRIP stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 872.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,700 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 64.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,873,585 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $63,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $18,574,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

