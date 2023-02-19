Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $191.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.04. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

