Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 440,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

