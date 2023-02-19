Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,611,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $238.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

