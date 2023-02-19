Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 413,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,431 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $68,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $170.49 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $234.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

