VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,050,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $644,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,050,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $130,622.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,201.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,293 shares of company stock worth $14,799,885. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $204.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

