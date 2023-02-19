Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Piper Sandler

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $3.13 to $1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vroom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

Vroom Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.