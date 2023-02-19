WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $54,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,941,000 after buying an additional 541,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $92.87 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

