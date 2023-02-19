Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.53.

WEN stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Wendy’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,044,000 after buying an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after acquiring an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wendy’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,157 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

