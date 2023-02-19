WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO Sells $3,277,883.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WEX Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE WEX opened at $192.19 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.88 and a 200-day moving average of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Get WEX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About WEX

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.09.

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.