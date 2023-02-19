WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,463,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 158,452 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

