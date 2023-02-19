Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

