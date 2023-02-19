Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

