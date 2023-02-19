Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $114.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.