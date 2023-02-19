Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at National Bankshares

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 2.0 %

Y stock opened at C$14.17 on Thursday. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of C$12.43 and a twelve month high of C$14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

