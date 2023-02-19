Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform market weight rating on shares of Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yellow Pages’ FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Yellow Pages stock opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of C$12.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

About Yellow Pages

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

(Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

