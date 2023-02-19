Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.54.

Biogen Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.75. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.