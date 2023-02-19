Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after buying an additional 407,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

