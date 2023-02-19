Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

MD opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after buying an additional 407,239 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

