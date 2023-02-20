1,566 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.33.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

