2,074 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI opened at $77.57 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

