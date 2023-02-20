485 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $170.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $234.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

