8,230 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,235. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.36%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

