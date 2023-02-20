8,495 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Shares of BMRN opened at $108.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,880 shares of company stock worth $12,294,383. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

