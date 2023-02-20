8,601 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,601 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

