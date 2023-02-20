8,895 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $104.18 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average of $96.12.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

