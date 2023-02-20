Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Receives $94.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACXIF. Citigroup lowered Acciona from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Acciona from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price target on Acciona from €43.20 ($46.45) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.45. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $154.24 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65.

About Acciona

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

