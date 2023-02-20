Adeia (ADEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Adeia to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Adeia Stock Performance
Shares of ADEA opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. Adeia has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $11.85.
About Adeia
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adeia (ADEA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.