Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$13.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.74 and a 52 week high of C$15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.97.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.01.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total transaction of C$57,226.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$538,090.08. In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total value of C$113,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,075.22. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total value of C$57,226.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$538,090.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,810. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.