Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0403 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 163.1% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $205.03 million and approximately $527.43 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00425059 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,987.74 or 0.28156648 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

