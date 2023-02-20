Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €233.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €304.00 ($326.88) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on Allianz in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Allianz Price Performance

FRA ALV opened at €216.95 ($233.28) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($222.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €212.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.65.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

