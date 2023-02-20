Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.