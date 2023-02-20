Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $2.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

AMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Trading Down 1.6 %

About Amarin

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.84 on Friday. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $743.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

