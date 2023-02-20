AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $3.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 786,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 723,180 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMC opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.90. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

