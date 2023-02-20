Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,953 shares of company stock worth $31,006,799. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $351.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

