Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $19.50

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded BigCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $818.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BigCommerce by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BigCommerce by 87.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BigCommerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
