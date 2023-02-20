Analysts Set Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Price Target at $8.80

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Bioventus Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE BVS opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 23.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

