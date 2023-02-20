Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $140.25

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $129.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

