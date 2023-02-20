Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) PT at $23.57

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.
FULC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance
FULC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.12.
Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.