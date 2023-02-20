Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) PT at $23.57

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

FULC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

FULC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Transactions at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,403,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,964,525.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,341,420 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $7,270,496.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,403,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,964,525.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.