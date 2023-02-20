Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $107.25

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.79 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. Ingredion has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

