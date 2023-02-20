Analysts Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target at $47.11

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $184,181.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $184,181.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 274,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,700 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 483,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

