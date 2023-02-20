Analysts Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target at $47.11

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.11.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance
PLRX opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 483,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
