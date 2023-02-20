Analysts Set Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target at $14.00

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $3.67 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 55,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5,364.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,081,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 196,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

