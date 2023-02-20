Analysts Set Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target at $6.55

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rent the Runway news, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,447.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,713 shares of company stock worth $115,966 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 24.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.76. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 53.24% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

