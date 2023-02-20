Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$181.45

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$181.45.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WSP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$184.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
WSP Global Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$172.39 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$175.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. The company has a market cap of C$21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
