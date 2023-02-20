APA (APA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect APA to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APA Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $38.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.54. APA has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of APA by 175.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after buying an additional 1,003,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 103.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,501,000 after buying an additional 817,316 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 715,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,380,000 after buying an additional 525,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,818,000 after buying an additional 427,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

