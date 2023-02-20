Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

