Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $69.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

