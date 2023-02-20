Avista (AVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avista Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.76 on Monday. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93.

Avista Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avista by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

