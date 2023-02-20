Avista (AVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avista Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:AVA opened at $40.76 on Monday. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93.
Avista Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.37%.
A number of analysts have commented on AVA shares. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
