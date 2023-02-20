Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,120.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 228,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,374 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 446,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 206,930 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 56,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

