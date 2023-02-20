Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clorox worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $569,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 345.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.45. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

