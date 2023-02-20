Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,608 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,744,000 after buying an additional 210,695 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 220,394 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $162.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

